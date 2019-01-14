Cape Cobras vs Warriors Scorecard | 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19 Live Score | Jan 14-17

Related Link: 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19 Schedule

Match Date: Jan 14-17, 2019

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Cape Cobras vs Warriors Squads | 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19 Teams

Warriors 2019 Squad

Gihahn Cloete, Edward Michael Moore, Colin Ackermann, Yaseen Vallie, JJ Smuts (Captain), Lesiba Ngoepe, Sinethemba Qeshile (Wicket Keeper), Simon Harmer, Ayabulela Gqamane, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Glenton Stuurman, Andrew Birch, Lutho Sipamla, Matthew Breetzke, Sisanda Magala

Cape Cobras 2019 Squad

Simon Khomari, Pieter Malan, Aviwe Mgijima, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (Wicket Keeper), Jason Smith, Dane Piedt (Captain), Dane Paterson, Lizaad Williams, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Janneman Malan, Rory Kleinveldt, Tladi Bokako, George Linde

