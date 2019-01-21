Cape Cobras vs Titans Scorecard | 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19 Live Score | Jan 21-24

Related Link: 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19 Schedule

Cape Cobras vs Titans Live Scores | 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19

Cape Cobras vs Titans Scorecard | 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19 Live Scores

Match Date: Jan 21-24, 2019

Venue: Recreation Ground, Oudtshoorn

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Cape Cobras vs Titans Live Scores | Cape Cobras vs Titans Live Scorecard

Check out the below Cape Cobras vs Titans scorecard:

Cape Cobras vs Titans Squads | 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19 Teams

Titans 2019 Squad

Andrea Agathangelou, Victor Mahlangu, Jonathan Vandiar (Captain), Heino Kuhn, Farhaan Behardien, Henry Davids, Wandile Makwetu (Wicket Keeper), Chris Morris, Eldred Hawken, Corbin Bosch, Tshepo Moreki, Gionne Koopman, Sizwe Masondo

Cape Cobras 2019 Squad

Matthew Kleinveldt, Pieter Malan, Simon Khomari, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (Wicket Keeper), Aviwe Mgijima, Dane Piedt (Captain), Jason Smith, Rory Kleinveldt, Lizaad Williams, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, George Linde, Zubayr Hamza

