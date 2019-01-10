Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores | Jan 10

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Live Scores : Check out Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades aka the BRH vs MLR BBL 8 Live Scores – Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Live Scorecard of the KFC Big Bash League 2019 aka BBL 8.

We bring you here Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades live scores as part of CricketHerald's coverage of the KFC Big Bash League 2019 live Scores.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Live Scores | BBL 8 Scores

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores

Match Date: Jan 10, 2019
Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane
Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores. Photo courtesy of Evad37/Wikipedia.org

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Squad | BBL 8 Teams

Brisbane Heat BBL 8 Squad

Max Bryant, Brendon McCullum, Chris Lynn (Captain), Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, Matt Renshaw, Jimmy Peirson (Wicket Keeper), James Pattinson, Brendan Doggett, Mitchell Swepson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Josh Lalor, Alex Ross

Melbourne Renegades BBL 8 Squad

Mackenzie Harvey, Marcus Harris, Cameron White, Sam Harper (Wicket Keeper), Tom Cooper (Captain), Daniel Christian, Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Jack Wildermuth, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Usman Khan, Jon Holland

Leave A Response