UCB BPL 2019 Schedule: Follow this post for coverage of the sixth edition of the UCB Bangladesh Premier League 2019 that is the BPL 2019. This premier Bangladesh T20 tournament also called as BPL T20 will be played from January 5 to February 8 as per the BPL 2019 fixtures and will be featuring some of the best international cricketers.

In this post, we will give you complete information on the BPL 2019 Teams, BPL 2019 Schedule of BPL 6 so that you know your BPL 2019 dates and plan out when to get your BPL 2019 tickets. Like always, CricketHerald.com will bring you the ball by ball UCB BPL 2019 live scores and you can also catch up with the BPL 2019 live streaming online and also BPL 2019 highlights.

Organized by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), the Bangladesh Premier League 2019 will see seven teams battling it out in BPL T20 2019 as per the BPL 2019 Schedule.

BPL T20 2019 Fixtures | BPL 2019 Dates

As per the BPL T20 2019 schedule, a total of 46 T20 matches will be played in BPL T20 2019 through a double round-robin format followed up by the playoffs.

The Bangladesh Premier League 2019 fixtures or in short the BPL T20 2019 fixtures reveal that the action is all set to begin on January 5 with the Rangpur Riders vs Chittagong Vikings match at Dhaka. On February 08, the BPL 2019 final will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium Dhaka.

BPL 2019 Teams and BPL 2019 Squads

Chittagong Vikings

Comilla Victorians

Dhaka Dynamites

Khulna Titans Squad

Rajshahi Kings

Rangpur Riders

Sylhet Sixers

BPL 2019 Venues | BPL 2019 Stadiums

The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong and the Sher Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka will be hosting all the BPL T20 2019 matches.

BPL 2019 Draft | BPL 2019 Live Score

As per the BPL T20 2019 Fixtures, each team plays 12 matches in the league stages of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019.

This means that the BPL 2019 Schedule is designed in such a way that each of the seven teams plays the other twice, making this tournament a double round robin format.

We will provide you the complete BPL 2019 live score of all the matches of this tournament and links for BPL 2019 highlights, so that you never miss a ball of this exciting BPL T20 2019!

BPL 2019 Schedule – BPL Match Dates, Timings and BPL Live Scores

Below are the BPL 2019 schedule and BPL 2019 live score links:

Jan 5: Rangpur Riders vs Chittagong Vikings, 1st Match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Jan 5: Dhaka Dynamites vs Rajshahi Kings, 2nd Match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Jan 6: Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sixers, 3rd Match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Jan 6: Khulna Titans vs Rangpur Riders, 4th Match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Jan 8: Dhaka Dynamites vs Khulna Titans, 5th Match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Jan 8: Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders, 6th Match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Jan 9: Sylhet Sixers vs Chittagong Vikings, 7th Match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Jan 9: Khulna Titans vs Rajshahi Kings, 8th Match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Jan 11: Dhaka Dynamites vs Rangpur Riders, 9th Match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Jan 11: Comilla Victorians vs Rajshahi Kings, 10th Match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Jan 12: Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans, 11th Match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Jan 12: Dhaka Dynamites vs Sylhet Sixers, 12th Match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Jan 13: Rangpur Riders vs Rajshahi Kings, 13th Match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Jan 13: Chittagong Vikings vs Comilla Victorians, 14th Match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Jan 15: Khulna Titans vs Rajshahi Kings, 15th Match at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Jan 15: Sylhet Sixers vs Comilla Victorians, 16th Match at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Jan 16: Dhaka Dynamites vs Rajshahi Kings, 17th Match at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Jan 16: Sylhet Sixers vs Rangpur Riders, 18th Match at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Jan 18: Sylhet Sixers vs Dhaka Dynamites, 19th Match at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Jan 18: Khulna Titans vs Comilla Victorians, 20th Match at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Jan 19: Sylhet Sixers vs Rangpur Riders, 21st Match at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Jan 19: Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans, 22nd Match at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Jan 21: Comilla Victorians vs Rajshahi Kings, 23rd Match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Jan 21: Dhaka Dynamites vs Chittagong Vikings, 24th Match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Jan 22: Khulna Titans vs Rangpur Riders, 25th Match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Jan 22: Dhaka Dynamites vs Comilla Victorians, 26th Match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Jan 23: Chittagong Vikings vs Rajshahi Kings, 27th Match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Jan 23: Khulna Titans vs Sylhet Sixers, 28th Match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Jan 25: Sylhet Sixers vs Rajshahi Kings, 29th Match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong

Jan 25: Chittagong Vikings vs Rangpur Riders, 30th Match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong

Jan 26: Sylhet Sixers vs Khulna Titans, 31st Match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong

Jan 26: Chittagong Vikings vs Rajshahi Kings, 32nd Match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong

Jan 28: Khulna Titans vs Comilla Victorians, 33rd Match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong

Jan 28: Dhaka Dynamites vs Rangpur Riders, 34th Match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong

Jan 29: Chittagong Vikings vs Comilla Victorians, 35th Match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong

Jan 29: Rangpur Riders vs Rajshahi Kings, 36th Match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong

Jan 30: Chittagong Vikings vs Dhaka Dynamites, 37th Match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong

Jan 30: Sylhet Sixers vs Rajshahi Kings, 38th Match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong

Feb 1: Dhaka Dynamites vs Comilla Victorians, 39th Match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Feb 1: Chittagong Vikings vs Sylhet Sixers, 40th Match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Feb 2: Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders, 41st Match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Feb 2: Dhaka Dynamites vs Khulna Titans, 42nd Match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Feb 4: Eliminator at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Feb 4: Qualifier 1 at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Feb 6: Qualifier 2 at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Feb 8: Final at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Thank you for checking out our post on the BPL T20 2019 Schedule. We hope you got the information you needed about the BPL 2019 teams and squads. Make sure that you follow our comprehensive BPL 2019 live scores and links for BPL 2019 highlights.

