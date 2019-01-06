BPL 2019 Points Table | BPL 2019 Results and BPL T20 Points Table 2019

Posted on Jan 6 2019 - 10:36pm Tagged with: | | |
Categorized as
3
Tagged as
Related
Khulna Titans vs Rangpur Riders Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score

Khulna Titans vs Rangpur Riders Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score | Jan 06

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sixers Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sixers Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score | Jan 06

UCB BPL 2019 Schedule | BPL 2019 Live Score | Bangladesh Premier League

UCB BPL 2019 Schedule | BPL 2019 Live Score | Bangladesh Premier League

Dhaka Dynamites vs Rajshahi Kings Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score

Dhaka Dynamites vs Rajshahi Kings Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score | Jan 05

Rangpur Riders vs Chittagong Vikings Scorecard

Rangpur Riders vs Chittagong Vikings Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score | Jan 05

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Sylhet Sixers Squad for BPL 2019| Bangladesh Premier League 2019 Squads

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Rajshahi Kings Squad for BPL 2019| Bangladesh Premier League 2019 Squads

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Khulna Titans Squad for BPL 2019| Bangladesh Premier League 2019 Squads

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Chittagong Vikings Squad for BPL 2019| Bangladesh Premier League 2019 Squads

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Comilla Victorians Squad for BPL 2019 | Bangladesh Premier League 2019 Squads

BPL T20 Points Table 2019 : Follow the latest BPL 2019 Points Table in this post of Bangladesh’s premier T20 cricket tournament. We bring you here the latest BPL Points Table 2019 updated frequently and the BPL 2019 Match Results right below the BPL 6 Points Table. Know where your favourite Bangladesh Premier League teams are placed in our latest BPL 2019 Standings and BPL Points Table 2019.

Check out BPL 2019 Schedule

BPL T20 Points Table 2019 | Bangladesh Premier League Points Table 2019

The Bangladesh Premier League Points Table will feature details like matches played (Mat), matches won (Won), matches lost (Lost), matches tied (Tied), matches abandoned (Aban) and the points collected (Pts).

Check here latest updated BPL 2019 points table and BPL 2019 Team Standings and BPL 2019 match results. Get to know how your favorite team is doing in BPL T20 2019 through the below BPL Points Table 2019 and daily updated BPL 2019 Match Results.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied N/R Pts NRR
Dhaka Dynamites 1 1 0 0 0 2 4.150
Chittagong Vikings 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.370
Comilla Victorians 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.205
Rangpur Riders 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.014
Sylhet Sixers 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.205
Khulna Titans 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.400
Rajshahi Kings 1 0 1 0 0 0 -4.150
BPL 2019 Points Table | BPL 2019 Results and BPL T20 Points Table 2019

BPL 2019 Points Table | BPL 2019 Results and BPL T20 Points Table 2019. Image courtesy of BCB.

BPL 2019 Match Results | BPL T20 2019 Scorecards

Check out BPL T20 2019 match results below listed below and follow links for the BPL T20 2019 scorecards of all the matches till date. You can know where the seven BPL 2019 teams are performing through the BPL T20 Points Table 2019 above this section.

Jan 5: Rangpur Riders vs Chittagong Vikings, 1st Match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka –  Chittagong Vikings won by 3 wickets – Rangpur Riders vs Chittagong Vikings Scorecard

Jan 5: Dhaka Dynamites vs Rajshahi Kings, 2nd Match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka – Dhaka Dynamites won by 83 runs – Dhaka Dynamites vs Rajshahi Kings Scorecard

Jan 6: Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sixers, 3rd Match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka – Comilla Victorians won by 4 wickets – Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sixers Scorecard

Jan 6: Khulna Titans vs Rangpur Riders, 4th Match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka –  Rangpur Riders won by 8 runs – Khulna Titans vs Rangpur Riders Scorecard

Thank you for visiting our post on BPL 2019 Points Table and catch up with all the BPL T20 Match Results 2019. Bookmark this page for the frequently updated BPL T20 Points Table 2019.

Related posts

Leave A Response