BPL 2019 Points Table | BPL 2019 Results and BPL T20 Points Table 2019

BPL T20 Points Table 2019 : Follow the latest BPL 2019 Points Table in this post of Bangladesh’s premier T20 cricket tournament. We bring you here the latest BPL Points Table 2019 updated frequently and the BPL 2019 Match Results right below the BPL 6 Points Table. Know where your favourite Bangladesh Premier League teams are placed in our latest BPL 2019 Standings and BPL Points Table 2019.

Check out BPL 2019 Schedule

BPL T20 Points Table 2019 | Bangladesh Premier League Points Table 2019

The Bangladesh Premier League Points Table will feature details like matches played (Mat), matches won (Won), matches lost (Lost), matches tied (Tied), matches abandoned (Aban) and the points collected (Pts).

Check here latest updated BPL 2019 points table and BPL 2019 Team Standings and BPL 2019 match results. Get to know how your favorite team is doing in BPL T20 2019 through the below BPL Points Table 2019 and daily updated BPL 2019 Match Results.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied N/R Pts NRR Dhaka Dynamites 1 1 0 0 0 2 4.150 Chittagong Vikings 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.370 Comilla Victorians 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.205 Rangpur Riders 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.014 Sylhet Sixers 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.205 Khulna Titans 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.400 Rajshahi Kings 1 0 1 0 0 0 -4.150

BPL 2019 Match Results | BPL T20 2019 Scorecards

Check out BPL T20 2019 match results below listed below and follow links for the BPL T20 2019 scorecards of all the matches till date. You can know where the seven BPL 2019 teams are performing through the BPL T20 Points Table 2019 above this section.

Jan 5: Rangpur Riders vs Chittagong Vikings, 1st Match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka – Chittagong Vikings won by 3 wickets – Rangpur Riders vs Chittagong Vikings Scorecard

Jan 5: Dhaka Dynamites vs Rajshahi Kings, 2nd Match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka – Dhaka Dynamites won by 83 runs – Dhaka Dynamites vs Rajshahi Kings Scorecard

Jan 6: Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sixers, 3rd Match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka – Comilla Victorians won by 4 wickets – Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sixers Scorecard

Jan 6: Khulna Titans vs Rangpur Riders, 4th Match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka – Rangpur Riders won by 8 runs – Khulna Titans vs Rangpur Riders Scorecard

Thank you for visiting our post on BPL 2019 Points Table and catch up with all the BPL T20 Match Results 2019. Bookmark this page for the frequently updated BPL T20 Points Table 2019.

Related

Related posts