Biratnagar Warriors vs Kathmandu Kings XI Everest Premier League 2018 Live Scores | Dec 17

Posted on Dec 17 2018 - 5:29pm Tagged with: | | | | |
Categorized as
2
Tagged as
Related

Can U19 v ND U19 National U19 Tournament 2018 Scorecard | Dec 15

Akl U19 v CD U19 National U19 Tournament 2018 Scorecard | Dec 15

CD U19 v Wel U19 National U19 Tournament 2018 Scorecard | Dec 14

Can U19 v Otg U19 National U19 Tournament 2018 Scorecard | Dec 14

Akl U19 v ND U19 National U19 Tournament 2018 Scorecard | Dec 14

Bhairahawa Gladiators vs Lalitpur Patriots Everest Premier League 2018 Live Scores | Dec 16

Federally Administered Tribal Areas v Rawalpindi National T20 Cup 2018 Live Scores | Dec 17

Islamabad v Peshawar National T20 Cup 2018 Live Scores | Dec 17

Multan v Lahore Blues National T20 Cup 2018 Live Scores | Dec 16

Karachi Whites v Lahore Whites National T20 Cup 2018 Live Scores | Dec 16

BW vs KKXI Live Score : Welcome to CricketHerald.com’s coverage of EPL T20 2018. In this post, we bring you Biratnagar Warriors vs Kathmandu Kings XI scorecard, that is BW vs KKXI scorecard of the Everest Premier League 2018.

Check out EPL T20 2018 Schedule | EPL 2018 Points Table | EPL 2018 Highest Run Scorers | EPL 2018 Highest Wicket Takers

BW vs KKXI Scorecard | Everest Premier League 2018 | EPL 3 Score

Match Date: Dec 17, 2018
Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Man of the Match:

BW vs KKXI Live Score | Biratnagar Warriors vs Kathmandu Kings XI Scorecard

Check out the below BW vs KKXI Live Score, BW vs KKXI scorecard and Biratnagar Warriors vs Kathmandu Kings XI scores :

For more coverage of EPL T20 2018, including the BW vs KKXI scorecard, Biratnagar Warriors vs Kathmandu Kings XI – BW vs KKXI Live Scores, BW vs KKXI highlights, EPL T20 2018 highlights and other EPL T20 2018 scorecards, keep following CricketHerald.com.

Related posts

Leave A Response