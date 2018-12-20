Bhairahawa Gladiators vs Kathmandu Kings XI Everest Premier League 2018 Live Scores | Dec 20

Posted on Dec 20 2018 - 9:55am Tagged with: | | | | |
Categorized as
0
Tagged as
Related

Federally Administered Tribal Areas v Lahore Blues National T20 Cup 2018 Live Scores | Dec 20

Lahore Whites v Peshawar National T20 Cup 2018 Live Scores | Dec 20

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores | Dec 20

Meghalaya vs Mizoram Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Dec 20-23

NZ vs SL 1st Test Scorecard | NZ vs SL 1st Test at Wellington 2018

NZ vs SL 1st Test Scorecard | NZ vs SL 1st Test at Wellington 2018

Peshawar v Rawalpindi National T20 Cup 2018 Live Scores | Dec 19

Federally Administered Tribal Areas v Islamabad National T20 Cup 2018 Live Scores | Dec 19

Hong Kong U19 vs Qatar U19 Live Score | ICC U19 WC QLF Asia Division 2 2018 Score | Dec 17

Kuwait U19 vs Oman U19 Live Score | ICC U19 WC QLF Asia Division 2 2018 Score | Dec 17

Kuwait U19 vs Qatar U19 Live Score | ICC U19 WC QLF Asia Division 2 2018 Score | Dec 16

BG vs KKXI Live Score : Welcome to CricketHerald.com’s coverage of EPL T20 2018. In this post, we bring you Bhairahawa Gladiators vs Kathmandu Kings XI scorecard, that is BG vs KKXI scorecard of the Everest Premier League 2018.

Check out EPL T20 2018 Schedule | EPL 2018 Points Table | EPL 2018 Highest Run Scorers | EPL 2018 Highest Wicket Takers

BG vs KKXI Scorecard | Everest Premier League 2018 | EPL 3 Score

Match Date: Dec 20, 2018
Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Man of the Match:

BG vs KKXI Live Score | Bhairahawa Gladiators vs Kathmandu Kings XI Scorecard | 3rd Preliminary Final

Check out the below BG vs KKXI Live Score, BG vs KKXI scorecard and Bhairahawa Gladiators vs Kathmandu Kings XI scores :

For more coverage of EPL T20 2018, including the BG vs KKXI scorecard, Bhairahawa Gladiators vs Kathmandu Kings XI – BG vs KKXI Live Scores, BG vs KKXI highlights, EPL T20 2018 highlights and other EPL T20 2018 scorecards, keep following CricketHerald.com.

Related posts

Leave A Response