Bengal vs Delhi Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Dec 30-Jan 2

Bengal vs Delhi Live Scorecard : Welcome to CricketHerald.com’s coverage of the Bengal vs Delhi Ranji Trophy 2018 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata . Follow here Bengal vs Delhi Ranji Trophy Scorecard 2018 and check out Bengal vs Delhi Ranji Trophy Live Scores. We will also try to get you the Ranji Trophy Highlights 2018 link here.

This is the Round 8, Elite Group B match of the Ranji Trophy 2018 as part of the Indian domestic cricket. If at all you miss out on the live action of the Bengal vs Delhi Ranji Trophy match, then you can always catch up with the Bengal vs Delhi Ranji Trophy live streaming and may be even the Bengal vs Delhi highlights 2018 and the Ranji Trophy 2018 highlights later on. Keep visiting CricketHerald.com for extensive coverage of Ranji Trophy 2018 and also for the Bengal vs Delhi Ranji Trophy live scores.

Check out Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Schedule here.

Bengal vs Delhi Ranji Trophy Scorecard | Bengal vs Delhi Live Scores 2018

Match Date: Dec 30-Jan 2,2019

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Bengal vs Delhi Live Scores | Bengal vs Delhi Ranji Trophy Live Scorecard

Check below Bengal vs Delhi Ranji Trophy Scorecard 2018 and keep an eye on the updated Bengal vs Delhi live scores.

Bengal vs Delhi Ranji Trophy 2018 Squads | Ranji Trophy 2018 Teams

Bengal Ranji Trophy Squad 2018

Abhishek Raman, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Chatterjee, Manoj Tiwary (Captain), Agniv Pan (Wicket Keeper), Writtick Chatterjee, Anustup Majumdar, Pradipta Pramanik, Ashok Dinda, Mukesh Kumar, Aamir Gani, Boddupalli Amit, Ishan Porel

Delhi Ranji Trophy Squad 2018

Kunal Chandela, Hiten Dalal, Jonty Sidhu, Nitish Rana (Captain), Anuj Rawat (Wicket Keeper), Himmat Singh, Shivam Sharma, Akash Sudan, Suboth Bhati, Shivank Vashisht, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Vikas Mishra

Thank you for visiting our post on the Bengal vs Delhi Ranji Trophy Scorecard 2018 and hope you have got the details you need from the Bengal vs Delhi Ranji Trophy Live Scores. Also watch this space for the Bengal vs Delhi Ranji Trophy Highlights 2018.

Related

Related posts