BCCI president wants Hardik Pandya and Lokesh Rahul to be reinstated

BCCI acting president CK Khanna wants the suspension on Hardik Pandya and Lokesh Rahul to be lifted and allow the players to get back to international cricket.

Both Hardik Pandya and Lokesh Rahul have been suspended indefinitely following the controversial episode at Koffee with Karan talk show. The cricketers were sent back home ahead of the ODI series in Australia.

The Supreme Court, which has been controlling the BCCI affairs in the recent years, will appoint an ombudsman to take a call on the controversy next week.

CK Khanna though wants the players to be reinstated given that they need time in the middle before the upcoming World Cup in June. Hardik Pandya, in particular, has been a regular in the Indian ODI team and with his all-round abilities is a crucial player.

The all-rounder found himself in soup following his loose talk in Koffee with Karan were he irresponsibly boasted of hooking up with several women and in a way objectifying them. Lokesh Rahul became a victim for hardly any fault of his as he took part in the show alongside Hardik Pandya.

Both the cricketers have apologized for their mistakes. However, the Supreme Court-appointed committee of administrators, which includes former Indian Women’s captain Diana Eduljee, has been very strict in imposing a suspension on the two players.

Related

Related posts