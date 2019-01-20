BCCI president wants Hardik Pandya and Lokesh Rahul to be reinstated

Posted on Jan 20 2019 - 10:33am Tagged with: | | | |
Categorized as
3
Tagged as
Related
Aus vs Ind 3rd ODI Scorecard | Aus vs Ind 3rd ODI at Melbourne 2019

Aus vs Ind 3rd ODI: Indian fans pin hopes on Team India in last ODI at Melbourne

Aus vs Ind 3rd ODI Scorecard | Aus vs Ind 3rd ODI at Melbourne 2019

Aus vs Ind 3rd ODI Scorecard | Aus vs Ind 3rd ODI at Melbourne 2019

Ind Tour of Aus 2018 Schedule | Aus vs Ind 2018 Live Scores

Ind Tour of Aus 2018 Schedule | Aus vs Ind 2018 Live Scores

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Vidarbha vs Uttarakhand 1st QF Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Jan 15-19

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Saurashtra vs Uttar Pradesh 2nd QF Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Jan 15-19

M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

Karnataka vs Rajasthan 3rd QF Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Jan 15-19

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Kerala vs Gujarat 4th QF Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Jan 15-19

Aus vs Ind 2nd ODI Scorecard | Aus vs Ind 2nd ODI at Adelaide 2019

Aus vs Ind 2nd ODI Scorecard | Aus vs Ind 2nd ODI at Adelaide 2019

Ind vs Aus 1st ODI Live Scores | Aus vs Ind 1st ODI at Sydney 2019

Ind vs Aus 1st ODI Live Scores | Aus vs Ind 1st ODI at Sydney 2019

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Jan 7-10

BCCI acting president CK Khanna wants the suspension on Hardik Pandya and Lokesh Rahul to be lifted and allow the players to get back to international cricket.

Both Hardik Pandya and Lokesh Rahul have been suspended indefinitely following the controversial episode at Koffee with Karan talk show. The cricketers were sent back home ahead of the ODI series in Australia.

The Supreme Court, which has been controlling the BCCI affairs in the recent years, will appoint an ombudsman to take a call on the controversy next week.

CK Khanna though wants the players to be reinstated given that they need time in the middle before the upcoming World Cup in June. Hardik Pandya, in particular, has been a regular in the Indian ODI team and with his all-round abilities is a crucial player.

The all-rounder found himself in soup following his loose talk in Koffee with Karan were he irresponsibly boasted of hooking up with several women and in a way objectifying them. Lokesh Rahul became a victim for hardly any fault of his as he took part in the show alongside Hardik Pandya.

Both the cricketers have apologized for their mistakes. However, the Supreme Court-appointed committee of administrators, which includes former Indian Women’s captain Diana Eduljee, has been very strict in imposing a suspension on the two players.

Related posts

Leave A Response