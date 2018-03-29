BCCI bans Steven Smith and David Warner from Vivo IPL 2018

The Australian duo of Steven Smith and David Warner has been banned from playing in the upcoming Vivo IPL 2018 by the BCCI and the IPL committee.

Both the players were banned by Cricket Australia for 12 months for their involvement in the ball tampering scandal in the Cape Town test match against South Africa.

The banning of Steven Smith and David Warner in IPL 11 was decided by the by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators after consulting the BCCI Acting President CK Khanna, IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla and BCCI Acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary.

While Steven Smith was to play for Rajasthan Royals, David Warner was to represent Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both the players were also originally captains of their respective IPL teams. However, they had stepped down from captaincy after being disgraced in the ball tampering incident.

The BCCI will allow Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad seek suitable overseas replacements to fill up in the absence of Steven Smith and David Warner, who were both on Rs 12.5 crore contracts with the IPL franchises.

The board, in a statement, said: “The BCCI hopes that the cricketers participating in the IPL hold the highest regard for the Spirit of Cricket and Code of Conduct for Players and Match Officials.”

Rajasthan Royals have named Ajinkya Rahane as their captain with Steven Smith stepping down from the role. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad is expected to name a new captain for Vivo IPL 2018 following the resignation of David Warner.