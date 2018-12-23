BBL 8 Points Table | BBL 8 Results | Big Bash League 2018/19

Big Bash League 2018/19 Points Table : Follow the latest BBL 8 Points Table and BBL 8 results (Big Bash League 2018/19 Results) in this post of Big Bash League 2018/19.

Check out BBL 8 Schedule | BBL 8 Highest Run Scorers | BBL 8 Highest Wicket Takers

We bring you here the latest Points Table of BBL 8 updated frequently and the BBL 8 Match Results right below the BBL 8 Points Table. Know where your favourite Big Bash League 2018/19 teams are placed in the group stages in our latest BBL 8 Standings and Big Bash League 2018/19 Points Table.

BBL 8 Points Table | Points Table of BBL 8

The Big Bash League 2018/19 Points Table will feature details like matches played (Mat), matches won (Won), matches lost (Lost), matches tied (Tied), matches abandoned (Aban) and the points collected (Pts).

Check here latest updated BBL 2018-19 points table and BBL 8 Team Standings and BBL 8 results. Get to know how your favorite team is doing in the BBL 8 through the below Points Table of BBL 8 and daily updated BBL 8 Match Results.

Big Bash League 2018/19 Points Table | BBL 8 Standings

Team Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate Melbourne Renegades 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.278 Sydney Thunder 1 1 0 0 0 2 1.875 Hobart Hurricanes 1 1 0 0 0 2 1.168 Sydney Sixers 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.850 Adelaide Strikers 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.026 Brisbane Heat 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.767 Perth Scorchers 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.420 Melbourne Stars 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.875

BBL 8 Results | BBL 8 Scorecards

Check out BBL 8 match results listed below and follow links for the BBL 8 scorecards of all the matches till date. You can know where the five BBL 8 teams are performing through the BBL 8 Points Table 2018 above this section.

19 Dec 2018 : Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers at Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane – Adelaide Strikers won by 5 wickets – Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Scorecard

20 Dec 2018 : Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne – Melbourne Renegades won by 4 wickets – Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Scorecard

21 Dec 2018: Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne – Sydney Thunder won by 15 runs (D/L method) – Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Scorecard

22 Dec 2018: Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney – Sydney Sixers won by 17 runs – Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Scorecard

22 Dec 2018: Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes at Carrara Oval, Carrara – Hobart Hurricanes won by 15 runs – Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Scorecard

23 Dec 2018: Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide – Melbourne Renegades won by 5 wickets – Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades Scorecard

Thank you for visiting our post on BBL 8 Points Table (Big Bash League 2018/19 Points Table) and catch up with all the BBL 8 Results (Big Bash League 2018/19 Results). Bookmark this page for the frequently updated Big Bash League 2018/19 Points Table.

Related

Related posts