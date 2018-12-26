BBL 8 Statistics : Follow this post for the list of BBL 8 Highest Wicket Takers List as part of CricketHerald.com’s BBL 8 records. Here we will reveal you the BBL 8 Leading Wicket Takers List in BBL 8.
Check out BBL 8 Schedule | BBL 8 Points Table
Catch here the BBL 8 Highest Wicket Takers List of the Big Bash League 2018-19 and know who is going to be the highest wicket taker in BBL 8. Keep yourself updated with the BBL 8 Top Wicket Takers, Top 10 BBL 8 bowlers 2018 and other BBL 8 statistics.
List of Leading Wicket Takers in BBL 8 | Big Bash League 2018-19 Stats
Check here updated list of BBL 8 Highest Wicket Takers, BBL 8 Statistics and BBL 8 Stats as part of BBL 8, Australia’s premier domestic T20 tournament.
BBL 8 Highest wicket taker
Daniel Sams (Sydney Thunder)
BBL 8 Highest Wicket Takers List | BBL 8 Stats | Big Bash League 2018-19
BBL 8 Highest Wicket Takers List | BBL 8 Stats
|Player
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Eco
|SR
|4
|5
|1
|Daniel Sams (Sydney Thunder)
|2
|6
|3/5
|5.83
|5.83
|6.0
|0
|0
|2
|Rashid Khan (Adelaide Strikers)
|2
|5
|3/19
|6.40
|4.00
|9.6
|0
|0
|3
|Steve O’Keefe (Sydney Sixers)
|2
|5
|3/19
|9.20
|5.75
|9.6
|0
|0
|4
|Jofra Archer (Hobart Hurricanes)
|2
|5
|3/25
|9.60
|6.00
|9.6
|0
|0
|5
|Sandeep Lamichhane (Melbourne Stars)
|2
|5
|3/24
|12.00
|7.50
|9.6
|0
|0
|6
|Kane Richardson (Melbourne Renegades)
|2
|5
|3/23
|12.40
|7.75
|9.6
|0
|0
|7
|Jason Behrendorff (Perth Scorchers)
|2
|4
|2/17
|11.25
|5.62
|12.0
|0
|0
|8
|Sean Abbott (Sydney Sixers)
|2
|4
|3/29
|19.25
|9.62
|12.0
|0
|0
|9
|Billy Stanlake (Adelaide Strikers)
|2
|4
|2/43
|23.25
|11.62
|12.0
|0
|0
|10
|Daniel Christian (Melbourne Renegades)
|2
|3
|3/22
|9.33
|7.00
|8.0
|0
|0
Thank you for visiting our site for checking out BBL 8 Leading Wicket Takers List. For more BBL 8 Stats and Big Bash League 2018-19 Stats including the BBL 8 Highest Run Scorers List, keep browsing CricketHerald.com.