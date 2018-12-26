BBL 8 Highest Wicket Takers List | BBL 8 Stats | Big Bash League 2018-19

BBL 8 Statistics : Follow this post for the list of BBL 8 Highest Wicket Takers List as part of CricketHerald.com’s BBL 8 records. Here we will reveal you the BBL 8 Leading Wicket Takers List in BBL 8.

Catch here the BBL 8 Highest Wicket Takers List of the Big Bash League 2018-19 and know who is going to be the highest wicket taker in BBL 8. Keep yourself updated with the BBL 8 Top Wicket Takers,  Top 10 BBL 8 bowlers 2018 and other BBL 8 statistics.

List of Leading Wicket Takers in BBL 8 | Big Bash League 2018-19 Stats

Check here updated list of BBL 8 Highest Wicket Takers, BBL 8 Statistics and BBL 8 Stats as part of BBL 8, Australia’s premier domestic T20 tournament.

BBL 8 Highest wicket taker

Daniel Sams (Sydney Thunder)

Player Mat Wkts BBI Avg Eco SR 4 5
1 Daniel Sams (Sydney Thunder) 2 6 3/5 5.83 5.83 6.0 0 0
2 Rashid Khan (Adelaide Strikers) 2 5 3/19 6.40 4.00 9.6 0 0
3 Steve O’Keefe (Sydney Sixers) 2 5 3/19 9.20 5.75 9.6 0 0
4 Jofra Archer (Hobart Hurricanes) 2 5 3/25 9.60 6.00 9.6 0 0
5 Sandeep Lamichhane (Melbourne Stars) 2 5 3/24 12.00 7.50 9.6 0 0
6 Kane Richardson (Melbourne Renegades) 2 5 3/23 12.40 7.75 9.6 0 0
7 Jason Behrendorff (Perth Scorchers) 2 4 2/17 11.25 5.62 12.0 0 0
8 Sean Abbott (Sydney Sixers) 2 4 3/29 19.25 9.62 12.0 0 0
9 Billy Stanlake (Adelaide Strikers) 2 4 2/43 23.25 11.62 12.0 0 0
10 Daniel Christian (Melbourne Renegades) 2 3 3/22 9.33 7.00 8.0 0 0

