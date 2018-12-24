BBL 8 Highest Run Scorers List | BBL 8 Stats | Big Bash League 2018-19

BBL 8 Stats : Follow this post for the BBL 8 Highest Run Scorers List as part of CricketHerald.com’s BBL 8 Most Run Scorers and BBL 8 records of Big Bash League 2018-19. Here we will reveal you the BBL 8 Leading Run Scorers List in BBL 8 under our coverage of Big Bash League 2018-19 Stats.
Check out BBL 8 Schedule | BBL 8 Points Table
Catch here the BBL 8 Highest Run Scorers List of the Big Bash League 2018-19 and know who is going to be the highest run scorer in BBL 8. Keep yourself updated with the BBL 8 Top Scorers, BBL 8 Most Runs Scorers, Top 10 BBL 8 batsmen and other BBL 8 statistics.
List of Leading Run Scorers in BBL 8 | Big Bash League 2018-19 Stats
Check here updated BBL 8 Highest Run Scorers list, Big Bash League 2018-19 Stats and BBL 8 Stats as part of BBL 8, Australia’s premier domestic T20 tournament.
BBL 8 Highest Run Scorer
D’Arcy Short (Hobart Hurricanes)
BBL 8 Highest Run Scorers List | BBL 8 Stats
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|SR
|100
|50
|1
|D’ Arcy Short (Hobart Hurricanes)
|2
|2
|0
|101
|67
|50.50
|136.48
|0
|1
|2
|Jos Buttler (Sydney Thunder)
|2
|2
|0
|83
|63
|41.50
|156.60
|0
|1
|3
|Mohammad Nabi (Melbourne Renegades)
|2
|2
|1
|83
|48*
|83.00
|145.61
|0
|0
|4
|Matthew Short (Adelaide Strikers)
|2
|2
|0
|78
|65
|39.00
|132.20
|0
|1
|5
|Alex Carey (Adelaide Strikers)
|2
|2
|0
|75
|70
|37.50
|141.50
|0
|1
|6
|Daniel Hughes (Sydney Sixers)
|2
|2
|0
|75
|62
|37.50
|129.31
|0
|1
|7
|Nick Larkin (Melbourne Stars)
|2
|2
|1
|73
|45
|73.00
|158.69
|0
|0
|8
|Jordan Silk (Sydney Sixers)
|2
|2
|1
|67
|67*
|67.00
|134.00
|0
|1
|9
|Ben Cutting (Brisbane Heat)
|2
|2
|0
|66
|58
|33.00
|157.14
|0
|1
|10
|Jason Sangha (Sydney Thunder)
|2
|2
|1
|66
|63*
|66.00
|157.14
|0
|1
Thank you for visiting our site for checking out BBL 8 Leading Run Scorers List and BBL 8 Highest Run Scorers as part of Big Bash League 2018-19 Stats. For more BBL 8 Stats including the BBL 8 Highest Wicket Takers List, BBL 8 Most Run Scorers, keep browsing CricketHerald.com.