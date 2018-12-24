BBL 8 Highest Run Scorers List | BBL 8 Stats | Big Bash League 2018-19

BBL 8 Stats : Follow this post for the BBL 8 Highest Run Scorers List as part of CricketHerald.com’s BBL 8 Most Run Scorers and BBL 8 records of Big Bash League 2018-19. Here we will reveal you the BBL 8 Leading Run Scorers List in BBL 8 under our coverage of Big Bash League 2018-19 Stats.

Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg SR 100 50 1 D’ Arcy Short (Hobart Hurricanes) 2 2 0 101 67 50.50 136.48 0 1 2 Jos Buttler (Sydney Thunder) 2 2 0 83 63 41.50 156.60 0 1 3 Mohammad Nabi (Melbourne Renegades) 2 2 1 83 48* 83.00 145.61 0 0 4 Matthew Short (Adelaide Strikers) 2 2 0 78 65 39.00 132.20 0 1 5 Alex Carey (Adelaide Strikers) 2 2 0 75 70 37.50 141.50 0 1 6 Daniel Hughes (Sydney Sixers) 2 2 0 75 62 37.50 129.31 0 1 7 Nick Larkin (Melbourne Stars) 2 2 1 73 45 73.00 158.69 0 0 8 Jordan Silk (Sydney Sixers) 2 2 1 67 67* 67.00 134.00 0 1 9 Ben Cutting (Brisbane Heat) 2 2 0 66 58 33.00 157.14 0 1 10 Jason Sangha (Sydney Thunder) 2 2 1 66 63* 66.00 157.14 0 1

