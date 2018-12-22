Ban vs WI 3rd T20 Scorecard | Ban vs WI 3rd T20 at Dhaka 2018

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Ban vs WI 2nd T20I Scorecard | Ban vs WI 2nd T20I at Dhaka 2018

NZ vs SL 1st Test Scorecard | NZ vs SL 1st Test at Wellington 2018

Ban vs WI 3rd T20 Live Score : Check out Ban vs WI 3rd T20 Scorecard of Ban vs WI 3rd T20 at Dhaka 2018 of the 3-match Bangladesh vs West Indies T20I Series 2018 as part of West Indies Tour of Bangladesh 2018 for the UCB Bangladesh – West Indies Series 2018 powered by WALTON.

Check out WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule

Match Date: Dec 22, 2018
Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Man of the Match:

Ban vs WI 3rd T20 Live Score | Ban vs WI 3rd T20 Scorecard

Find below the Ban vs WI 3rd T20 Live Score and the Ban vs WI 3rd T20 Scorecard :

Ban vs WI 3rd T20 Scorecard | Ban vs WI 3rd T20 at Dhaka 2018

Ban vs WI 3rd T20 Scorecard | Ban vs WI 3rd T20 at Dhaka 2018. Photo courtesy of Nurunnaby Chowdhury (Hasive)/Wikipedia.org

Bangladesh Squad

Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicket Keeper), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Ariful Haque, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Abu Hider Rony, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Rubel Hossain, Nazmul Islam

West Indies Squad

Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (Wicket Keeper), Denesh Ramdin, Carlos Brathwaite (Captain), Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas, Khary Pierre, Kesrick Williams, Sheldon Cottrell

For more coverage of West Indies Tour of Bangladesh 2018, including the Ban vs WI 3rd T20 Live Score and the Ban vs WI 3rd T20 Scorecard of the Ban vs WI 3rd T20 at Dhaka 2018 under the UCB Bangladesh – West Indies Series 2018 powered by WALTON, keep following CricketHerald.com.

