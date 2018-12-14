Ban vs WI 3rd ODI Scorecard | Ban vs WI 3rd ODI at Dhaka 2018

Ban vs WI 3rd ODI Live Score : Check out Ban vs WI 3rd ODI Scorecard of Ban vs WI 3rd ODI at Dhaka 2018 of the 3-match Bangladesh vs West Indies ODI Series 2018 as part of West Indies Tour of Bangladesh 2018 for the UCB Bangladesh – West Indies Series 2018 powered by WALTON.
Check out WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule
Match Date: Dec 14, 2018
Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
Toss: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field
Umpires: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (Sri Lanka) and Masudur Rahman
Match Result: Bangladesh won by 8 wickets
Man of the Match: Mehidy Hasan
Player of the Series: Shai Hope
Ban vs WI 3rd ODI Live Score | Ban vs WI 3rd ODI Scorecard
Find below the Ban vs WI 3rd ODI Live Score and the Ban vs WI 3rd ODI Scorecard :
|West Indies innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Chandrapaul Hemraj
|c Mithun Ali b Mehedi Hasan
|9
|17
|2
|–
|Shai Hope (WK)
|not out
|108
|131
|9
|1
|Darren Bravo
|b Mehedi Hasan
|10
|26
|1
|–
|Marlon Samuels
|b Mohammad Saifuddin
|19
|32
|2
|–
|Shimron Hetmyer
|lbw b Mehedi Hasan
|0
|6
|–
|–
|Rovman Powell (C)
|c Mushfiqur Rahim b Mehedi Hasan
|1
|9
|–
|–
|Roston Chase
|c Soumya Sarkar b Shakib Al Hasan
|8
|20
|–
|–
|Fabian Allen
|c Mithun Ali b Shakib Al Hasan
|6
|17
|–
|1
|Keemo Paul
|b Mashrafe Mortaza
|12
|22
|–
|–
|Kemar Roach
|lbw b Mashrafe Mortaza
|3
|8
|–
|–
|Devendra Bishoo
|not out
|6
|12
|–
|–
|Extras
|16 (1 b, 4 lb, 6 w, 5 pen)
|Total
|198/9 (50 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Hemraj, 3.5 ov), 2-57 (Bravo, 13.4 ov), 3-96 (Samuels, 22.2 ov), 4-97 (Hetmyer, 23.5 ov), 5-99 (Powell, 25.6 ov), 6-133 (Chase, 33.3 ov), 7-143 (Allen, 37.6 ov), 8-171 (Paul, 43.5 ov), 9-177 (Roach, 45.6 ov)
|Bangladesh bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Mustafizur Rahman
|10
|1
|33
|0
|2
|–
|Mehedi Hasan
|10
|1
|29
|4
|–
|–
|Shakib Al Hasan
|9
|0
|40
|2
|–
|–
|Mashrafe Mortaza
|9
|1
|34
|2
|–
|–
|Mohammad Saifuddin
|9
|0
|38
|1
|1
|–
|Mahmudullah
|3
|0
|14
|0
|2
|–
|Bangladesh innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Tamim Iqbal
|not out
|81
|104
|9
|–
|Liton Das
|c Powell b Paul
|23
|33
|5
|–
|Soumya Sarkar
|b Paul
|80
|81
|5
|5
|Mushfiqur Rahim (WK)
|not out
|16
|14
|2
|1
|Mithun Ali
|did not bat
|Mahmudullah
|did not bat
|Mohammad Saifuddin
|did not bat
|Mehedi Hasan
|did not bat
|Mashrafe Mortaza (C)
|did not bat
|Mustafizur Rahman
|did not bat
|Shakib Al Hasan
|did not bat
|Extras
|2 (1 nb, 1 w)
|Total
|202/2 (38.3 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-45 (Liton Das, 10.1 ov), 2-176 (Soumya Sarkar, 35.2 ov)
|West Indies bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Kemar Roach
|3
|0
|16
|0
|–
|–
|Roston Chase
|8
|0
|32
|0
|–
|–
|Keemo Paul
|7
|0
|38
|2
|–
|–
|Marlon Samuels
|4
|0
|25
|0
|1
|–
|Devendra Bishoo
|9
|0
|48
|0
|–
|1
|Fabian Allen
|4
|0
|22
|0
|–
|–
|Rovman Powell
|3.3
|0
|21
|0
|–
|–
Bangladesh Squad
Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicket Keeper), Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Abu Hider Rony
West Indies Squad
Rovman Powell (Captain), Shai Hope (Wicket Keeper), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kieran Powell, Darren Bravo, Carlos Brathwaite, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Devendra Bishoo, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas, Sunil Ambris, Keemo Paul
For more coverage of West Indies Tour of Bangladesh 2018, including the Ban vs WI 3rd ODI Live Score and the Ban vs WI 3rd ODI Scorecard of the Ban vs WI 3rd ODI at Dhaka 2018 under the UCB Bangladesh – West Indies Series 2018 powered by WALTON, keep following CricketHerald.com.