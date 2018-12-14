Ban vs WI 3rd ODI Scorecard | Ban vs WI 3rd ODI at Dhaka 2018

Ban vs WI 3rd ODI Live Score : Check out Ban vs WI 3rd ODI Scorecard of Ban vs WI 3rd ODI at Dhaka 2018 of the 3-match Bangladesh vs West Indies ODI Series 2018 as part of West Indies Tour of Bangladesh 2018 for the UCB Bangladesh – West Indies Series 2018 powered by WALTON.

Check out WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule

Match Date: Dec 14, 2018

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Toss: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field

Umpires: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (Sri Lanka) and Masudur Rahman

Match Result: Bangladesh won by 8 wickets

Man of the Match: Mehidy Hasan

Player of the Series: Shai Hope

West Indies innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Chandrapaul Hemraj c Mithun Ali b Mehedi Hasan 9 17 2 – Shai Hope (WK) not out 108 131 9 1 Darren Bravo b Mehedi Hasan 10 26 1 – Marlon Samuels b Mohammad Saifuddin 19 32 2 – Shimron Hetmyer lbw b Mehedi Hasan 0 6 – – Rovman Powell (C) c Mushfiqur Rahim b Mehedi Hasan 1 9 – – Roston Chase c Soumya Sarkar b Shakib Al Hasan 8 20 – – Fabian Allen c Mithun Ali b Shakib Al Hasan 6 17 – 1 Keemo Paul b Mashrafe Mortaza 12 22 – – Kemar Roach lbw b Mashrafe Mortaza 3 8 – – Devendra Bishoo not out 6 12 – – Extras 16 (1 b, 4 lb, 6 w, 5 pen) Total 198/9 (50 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Hemraj, 3.5 ov), 2-57 (Bravo, 13.4 ov), 3-96 (Samuels, 22.2 ov), 4-97 (Hetmyer, 23.5 ov), 5-99 (Powell, 25.6 ov), 6-133 (Chase, 33.3 ov), 7-143 (Allen, 37.6 ov), 8-171 (Paul, 43.5 ov), 9-177 (Roach, 45.6 ov)

Bangladesh bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Mustafizur Rahman 10 1 33 0 2 – Mehedi Hasan 10 1 29 4 – – Shakib Al Hasan 9 0 40 2 – – Mashrafe Mortaza 9 1 34 2 – – Mohammad Saifuddin 9 0 38 1 1 – Mahmudullah 3 0 14 0 2 –

Bangladesh innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Tamim Iqbal not out 81 104 9 – Liton Das c Powell b Paul 23 33 5 – Soumya Sarkar b Paul 80 81 5 5 Mushfiqur Rahim (WK) not out 16 14 2 1 Mithun Ali did not bat Mahmudullah did not bat Mohammad Saifuddin did not bat Mehedi Hasan did not bat Mashrafe Mortaza (C) did not bat Mustafizur Rahman did not bat Shakib Al Hasan did not bat Extras 2 (1 nb, 1 w) Total 202/2 (38.3 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-45 (Liton Das, 10.1 ov), 2-176 (Soumya Sarkar, 35.2 ov)

West Indies bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Kemar Roach 3 0 16 0 – – Roston Chase 8 0 32 0 – – Keemo Paul 7 0 38 2 – – Marlon Samuels 4 0 25 0 1 – Devendra Bishoo 9 0 48 0 – 1 Fabian Allen 4 0 22 0 – – Rovman Powell 3.3 0 21 0 – –

Bangladesh Squad

Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicket Keeper), Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Abu Hider Rony

West Indies Squad

Rovman Powell (Captain), Shai Hope (Wicket Keeper), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kieran Powell, Darren Bravo, Carlos Brathwaite, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Devendra Bishoo, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas, Sunil Ambris, Keemo Paul

