Ban vs WI 2nd T20I Scorecard | Ban vs WI 2nd T20I at Dhaka 2018

Posted on Dec 20 2018 - 5:32am Tagged with: | | | |
Categorized as
10
Tagged as
Related
WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Ban vs WI 1st T20I Scorecard | Ban vs WI 1st T20I at Sylhet 2018

Ban vs WI 1st T20I Scorecard | Ban vs WI 1st T20I at Sylhet 2018

Ban vs WI 3rd ODI Scorecard | Ban vs WI 3rd ODI at Sylhet 2018

Ban vs WI 3rd ODI Scorecard | Ban vs WI 3rd ODI at Sylhet 2018

Ban vs WI 2nd ODI Scorecard | Ban vs WI 2nd ODI at Dhaka 2018

Ban vs WI 2nd ODI Scorecard | Ban vs WI 2nd ODI at Dhaka 2018

Ban vs WI 1st ODI Scorecard | Ban vs WI 1st ODI at Dhaka 2018

Ban vs WI 1st ODI Scorecard | Ban vs WI 1st ODI at Dhaka 2018

Aus vs Ind 1st Test Day 3 News : India takes slender first innings lead of 15 runs

Ban vs WI 2nd Test Scorecard | Ban vs WI 2nd Test at Dhaka 2018

Ban vs WI 2nd Test Scorecard | Ban vs WI 2nd Test at Dhaka 2018

Ban vs WI 1st Test Scorecard | Ban vs WI 1st Test at Chittagong 2018

Ban vs WI 1st Test Scorecard | Ban vs WI 1st Test at Chittagong 2018

Eng Tour of SL 2018 Schedule | SL vs Eng 2018 Live Scores.

Eng Tour of SL 2018 Schedule | SL vs Eng 2018 Live Scores

Aus W vs WI W Scorecard | Women's T20 World Cup 2018 Semi Final

Aus W vs WI W Scorecard | Women’s T20 World Cup 2018 Semi Final

Ban vs WI 2nd T20 Live Score : Check out Ban vs WI 2nd T20 Scorecard of Ban vs WI 2nd T20 at Dhaka 2018 of the 3-match Bangladesh vs West Indies T20I Series 2018 as part of West Indies Tour of Bangladesh 2018 for the UCB Bangladesh – West Indies Series 2018 powered by WALTON.

Check out WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule

Match Date: Dec 20, 2018
Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Man of the Match:

Ban vs WI 2nd T20 Live Score | Ban vs WI 2nd T20 Scorecard

Find below the Ban vs WI 2nd T20 Live Score and the Ban vs WI 2nd T20 Scorecard :

Ban vs WI 2nd T20I Scorecard | Ban vs WI 2nd T20I at Dhaka 2018

Ban vs WI 2nd T20I Scorecard | Ban vs WI 2nd T20I at Dhaka 2018. Photo courtesy of Nurunnaby Chowdhury (Hasive)/Wikipedia.org

Bangladesh Squad

Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicket Keeper), Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Mahmudullah, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin

West Indies Squad

Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (Wicket Keeper), Denesh Ramdin, Carlos Brathwaite (Captain), Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas, Khary Pierre, Kesrick Williams, Sheldon Cottrell

For more coverage of West Indies Tour of Bangladesh 2018, including the Ban vs WI 2nd T20 Live Score and the Ban vs WI 2nd T20 Scorecard of the Ban vs WI 2nd T20 at Dhaka 2018 under the UCB Bangladesh – West Indies Series 2018 powered by WALTON, keep following CricketHerald.com.

Related posts

Leave A Response