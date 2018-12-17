Ban vs WI 1st T20I Scorecard | Ban vs WI 1st T20I at Sylhet 2018

Ban vs WI 1st T20 Live Score : Check out Ban vs WI 1st T20 Scorecard of Ban vs WI 1st T20 at Sylhet 2018 of the 3-match Bangladesh vs West Indies T20I Series 2018 as part of West Indies Tour of Bangladesh 2018 for the UCB Bangladesh – West Indies Series 2018 powered by WALTON.

Match Date: Dec 17, 2018

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Toss: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field

Umpires: Sharfuddoula and Tanvir Ahmed

Match Result: West Indies won by 8 wickets

Man of the Match: Sheldon Cotterell

Bangladesh innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Tamim Iqbal c Brathwaite b Cotterell 5 7 – – Liton Das c Brathwaite b Thomas 6 5 1 – Soumya Sarkar c Powell b Cotterell 5 4 1 – Shakib Al Hasan (C) c and b Cotterell 61 43 8 2 Mushfiqur Rahim (WK) run out (Powell) 5 3 1 – Mahmudullah c Hope b Cotterell 12 19 1 – Ariful Haque c Pooran b Allen 17 18 2 – Mohammad Saifuddin c Pooran b Brathwaite 1 2 – – Mehedi Hasan c Hope b Paul 8 10 1 – Abu Haider not out 1 2 – – Mustafizur Rahman b Paul 0 2 – – Extras 8 (4 b, 2 lb, 1 nb, 1 w) Total 129 all out (19 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Tamim Iqbal, 1.4 ov), 2-19 (Liton Das, 2.2 ov), 3-31 (Soumya Sarkar, 3.3 ov), 4-48 (Mushfiqur Rahim, 5.1 ov), 5-73 (Mahmudullah, 10.2 ov), 6-103 (Ariful Haque, 15.4 ov), 7-110 (Mohammad Saifuddin, 16.1 ov), 8-122 (Shakib Al Hasan, 17.3 ov), 9-129 (Mehedi Hasan, 18.4 ov), 10-129 (Mustafizur Rahman, 18.6 ov)

West Indies bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Oshane Thomas 4 0 33 1 – – Sheldon Cotterell 4 0 28 4 1 – Keemo Paul 4 0 23 2 – 1 Carlos Brathwaite 3 0 13 1 – – Fabian Allen 3 0 19 1 – – Rovman Powell 1 0 7 0 – –

West Indies innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Evin Lewis c Ariful Haque b Mohammad Saifuddin 18 11 1 1 Shai Hope (WK) c Mustafizur Rahman b Mahmudullah 55 23 3 6 Nicholas Pooran not out 23 17 3 – Keemo Paul not out 28 14 1 3 Shimron Hetmyer did not bat Darren Bravo did not bat Carlos Brathwaite (C) did not bat Fabian Allen did not bat Rovman Powell did not bat Sheldon Cotterell did not bat Oshane Thomas did not bat Extras 6 (5 lb, 1 w) Total 130/2 (10.5 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-51 (Lewis, 3.2 ov), 2-98 (Hope, 7.4 ov)

Bangladesh bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Shakib Al Hasan 3.5 0 32 0 – – Mehedi Hasan 2 0 37 0 – – Abu Haider 1 0 15 0 – – Mohammad Saifuddin 1 0 13 1 1 – Mustafizur Rahman 1 0 15 0 – – Mahmudullah 2 0 13 1 – –

Bangladesh Squad

Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicket Keeper), Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Mahmudullah, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin

West Indies Squad

Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (Wicket Keeper), Denesh Ramdin, Carlos Brathwaite (Captain), Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas, Khary Pierre, Kesrick Williams, Sheldon Cottrell

