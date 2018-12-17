Ban vs WI 1st T20I Scorecard | Ban vs WI 1st T20I at Sylhet 2018

Ban vs WI 1st T20 Live Score : Check out Ban vs WI 1st T20 Scorecard of Ban vs WI 1st T20 at Sylhet 2018 of the 3-match Bangladesh vs West Indies T20I Series 2018 as part of West Indies Tour of Bangladesh 2018 for the UCB Bangladesh – West Indies Series 2018 powered by WALTON.
Check out WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule
Match Date: Dec 17, 2018
Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
Toss: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field
Umpires: Sharfuddoula and Tanvir Ahmed
Match Result: West Indies won by 8 wickets
Man of the Match: Sheldon Cotterell
Ban vs WI 1st T20 Live Score | Ban vs WI 1st T20 Scorecard
Find below the Ban vs WI 1st T20 Live Score and the Ban vs WI 1st T20 Scorecard :
|Bangladesh innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Tamim Iqbal
|c Brathwaite b Cotterell
|5
|7
|–
|–
|Liton Das
|c Brathwaite b Thomas
|6
|5
|1
|–
|Soumya Sarkar
|c Powell b Cotterell
|5
|4
|1
|–
|Shakib Al Hasan (C)
|c and b Cotterell
|61
|43
|8
|2
|Mushfiqur Rahim (WK)
|run out (Powell)
|5
|3
|1
|–
|Mahmudullah
|c Hope b Cotterell
|12
|19
|1
|–
|Ariful Haque
|c Pooran b Allen
|17
|18
|2
|–
|Mohammad Saifuddin
|c Pooran b Brathwaite
|1
|2
|–
|–
|Mehedi Hasan
|c Hope b Paul
|8
|10
|1
|–
|Abu Haider
|not out
|1
|2
|–
|–
|Mustafizur Rahman
|b Paul
|0
|2
|–
|–
|Extras
|8 (4 b, 2 lb, 1 nb, 1 w)
|Total
|129 all out (19 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Tamim Iqbal, 1.4 ov), 2-19 (Liton Das, 2.2 ov), 3-31 (Soumya Sarkar, 3.3 ov), 4-48 (Mushfiqur Rahim, 5.1 ov), 5-73 (Mahmudullah, 10.2 ov), 6-103 (Ariful Haque, 15.4 ov), 7-110 (Mohammad Saifuddin, 16.1 ov), 8-122 (Shakib Al Hasan, 17.3 ov), 9-129 (Mehedi Hasan, 18.4 ov), 10-129 (Mustafizur Rahman, 18.6 ov)
|West Indies bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Oshane Thomas
|4
|0
|33
|1
|–
|–
|Sheldon Cotterell
|4
|0
|28
|4
|1
|–
|Keemo Paul
|4
|0
|23
|2
|–
|1
|Carlos Brathwaite
|3
|0
|13
|1
|–
|–
|Fabian Allen
|3
|0
|19
|1
|–
|–
|Rovman Powell
|1
|0
|7
|0
|–
|–
|West Indies innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Evin Lewis
|c Ariful Haque b Mohammad Saifuddin
|18
|11
|1
|1
|Shai Hope (WK)
|c Mustafizur Rahman b Mahmudullah
|55
|23
|3
|6
|Nicholas Pooran
|not out
|23
|17
|3
|–
|Keemo Paul
|not out
|28
|14
|1
|3
|Shimron Hetmyer
|did not bat
|Darren Bravo
|did not bat
|Carlos Brathwaite (C)
|did not bat
|Fabian Allen
|did not bat
|Rovman Powell
|did not bat
|Sheldon Cotterell
|did not bat
|Oshane Thomas
|did not bat
|Extras
|6 (5 lb, 1 w)
|Total
|130/2 (10.5 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-51 (Lewis, 3.2 ov), 2-98 (Hope, 7.4 ov)
|Bangladesh bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Shakib Al Hasan
|3.5
|0
|32
|0
|–
|–
|Mehedi Hasan
|2
|0
|37
|0
|–
|–
|Abu Haider
|1
|0
|15
|0
|–
|–
|Mohammad Saifuddin
|1
|0
|13
|1
|1
|–
|Mustafizur Rahman
|1
|0
|15
|0
|–
|–
|Mahmudullah
|2
|0
|13
|1
|–
|–
Bangladesh Squad
Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicket Keeper), Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Mahmudullah, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin
West Indies Squad
Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (Wicket Keeper), Denesh Ramdin, Carlos Brathwaite (Captain), Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas, Khary Pierre, Kesrick Williams, Sheldon Cottrell
For more coverage of West Indies Tour of Bangladesh 2018, including the Ban vs WI 1st T20 Live Score and the Ban vs WI 1st T20 Scorecard of the Ban vs WI 1st T20 at Sylhet 2018 under the UCB Bangladesh – West Indies Series 2018 powered by WALTON, keep following CricketHerald.com.