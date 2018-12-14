Bahrain U19 vs Kuwait U19 Live Score | ICC U19 WC QLF Asia Division 2 2018 Score | Dec 14

Related Links : ICC U19 World Cup Qualifier Asia Division Two 2018 Schedule

ICC U19 WC QLF Asia Division 2 2018 Score : Follow this post for Bah U19 vs Kuw U19 Live Score of the Bahrain U19 vs Kuwait U19 match of the ICC U19 World Cup Qualifier Asia Division Two 2018 played at Chiang Mai on Dec 14, 2018.

Bah U19 vs Kuw U19 Live Scorecard – Get full details of the Bah U19 vs Kuw U19 match of the ICC U19 World Cup Qualifier Asia Division Two 2018 through the Bah U19 vs Kuw U19 Scorecard presented to you at CricketHerald.com.

Bahrain vs Kuwait U19 WC 2018 match is the Group B of the ICC U19 World Cup Qualifier Asia Division Two 2018 in Group B. Catch up with the ball by ball Bah U19 vs Kuw U19 Live Scorecard here.

Bahrain U19 vs Kuwait U19 Live Score | ICC U19 WC QLF Asia Division 2 2018 Score

Match Date: Dec 14, 2018

Venue: Gymkhana Club, Chiang Mai

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Check the Bah U19 vs Kuw U19 Live Score and Bah U19 vs Kuw U19 Scorecard below as part of the ICC U19 WC QLF Asia Division 2 2018 scores :

Thank you for visiting CricketHerald.com for following the Bah U19 vs Kuw U19 Live Score and the Bah U19 vs Kuw U19 Scorecard of the Bahrain U19 vs Kuwait U19 match of the ICC U19 World Cup Qualifier Asia Division Two 2018. Keep following CricketHerald.com for the ICC U19 WC QLF Asia Division 2 2018 live scores and ICC U19 WC QLF Asia Division 2 2018 scorecards.

Related

Related posts