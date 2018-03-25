Australia admit to ball tampering in Newlands Test match

Australia ball tampering news : The Australian team has admitted to ball tampering during the third day’s play of the SA vs Aus 3rd Test at Newlands in Cape Town.

Check out Scorecard of SA vs Aus 3rd Test at Cape Town, 2018

During the press conference after the day’s play, Australian captain Steven Smith confessed that his team had made an attempt at altering the condition of the ball, and had entrusted the task to opening batsman Cameron Bancroft.

In the second session of play on Saturday, Cameron Bancroft was spotted using a yellow-coloured object and rubbing it on the ball. However, when the Umpires picked it up and about to summon him, a panicked Cameron Bancroft hid the object in his underwear.

The crowd at Newlands saw it all on the big screen at the ground and booed the Aussies.

Steven Smith confessed that it was the leadership of the team that had decided to try and rough up one side of the ball. The Australian captain said that the coaching staff including head coach Darren Lehmann was not part of the plan, and that they were not aware of it.

Steven Smith said that the object was a yellow tape that had particles of the pitch, which Cameron Bancroft was trying to use to roughen up the ball to help in reverse swing.

Even as the Australian captain Steven Smith and Cameron Bancroft have confessed their crime, they will not only face action from the ICC but also from Cricket Australia and perhaps even the Australian government for bringing disgrace to the country.

Steven Smith’s captaincy is now under doubts and the Australian government could even go to the extent of banning him and Cameron Bancroft from the national team.

Cricket Australia said that it will begin a probe into the ball tampering incident at Cape Town but hours later, it became more serious with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull calling the incident a “shocking disappointment.

Australian Sports Commission (ASC) Chair John Wylie, the ASC Board and CEO Kate Palmer in their statement said: “The Australian cricket team are iconic representatives of our country. The example they set matters a great deal to Australia and to the thousands of young Australians playing or enjoying the sport of cricket and who look up to the national team as role models.

“Given the admission by Australian captain Steve Smith, the ASC calls for him to be stood down immediately by Cricket Australia, along with any other members of the team leadership group or coaching staff who had prior awareness of, or involvement in, the plan to tamper with the ball.”