Aus vs Ind 4th Test Scorecard | Aus vs Ind 4th Test at Sydney 2019

Posted on Jan 2 2019 - 9:31pm Tagged with: | | | |
Categorized as
1
Tagged as
Related
Virat Kohli photo

Ind vs Aus 4th test: Team India practices ahead of final Test match at Sydney

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Sikkim vs Meghalaya Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Dec 30-Jan 2

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Puducherry vs Manipur Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Dec 30-Jan 2

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Dec 30-Jan 2

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Mizoram vs Bihar Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Dec 30-Jan 2

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Punjab vs Kerala Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Dec 30-Jan 2

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Madhya Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Dec 30-Jan 2

Eden Gardens photo

Bengal vs Delhi Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Dec 30-Jan 2

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Andhra vs Hyderabad Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Dec 30-Jan 2

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Vidarbha vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Dec 30-Jan 2

Aus vs Ind 4th Test Live Scores : Check out Aus vs Ind 4th Test Scorecard of the 4th Test of India Tour of Australia 2019.

Check out Ind Tour of Aus 2019 Schedule

Match Date: Jan 03-07, 2019
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Toss:
Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (England) and Ian Gould (England)
Match Result:
Man of the Match:

Aus vs Ind 4th Test Live Scores | Aus vs Ind 4th Test Scorecard

Find below the Aus vs Ind 4th Test Live Scores and the Aus vs Ind 4th Test Scorecard :

Aus vs Ind 4th Test Scorecard | Aus vs Ind 4th Test at Sydney 2019

Aus vs Ind 4th Test Scorecard | Aus vs Ind 4th Test at Sydney 2019. Photo courtesy of Marc Dalmulder from Hamlyn Terrace, Australia/Wikipedia.org.

Australia 4th Test Squad

Tim Paine (Captain and Wicket Keeper), Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh

India 4th Test Squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket Keeper), Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav

For more coverage of India Tour of Australia 2019, including the Aus vs Ind 4th Test Live Scores, Aus vs Ind 4th Test highlights and the Aus vs Ind 4th Test Scorecard, keep following CricketHerald.com.

Related posts

Leave A Response