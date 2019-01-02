Aus vs Ind 4th Test Scorecard | Aus vs Ind 4th Test at Sydney 2019

Aus vs Ind 4th Test Live Scores : Check out Aus vs Ind 4th Test Scorecard of the 4th Test of India Tour of Australia 2019.

Check out Ind Tour of Aus 2019 Schedule

Match Date: Jan 03-07, 2019

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Toss:

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (England) and Ian Gould (England)

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Aus vs Ind 4th Test Live Scores | Aus vs Ind 4th Test Scorecard

Find below the Aus vs Ind 4th Test Live Scores and the Aus vs Ind 4th Test Scorecard :

Australia 4th Test Squad

Tim Paine (Captain and Wicket Keeper), Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh

India 4th Test Squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket Keeper), Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav

For more coverage of India Tour of Australia 2019, including the Aus vs Ind 4th Test Live Scores, Aus vs Ind 4th Test highlights and the Aus vs Ind 4th Test Scorecard, keep following CricketHerald.com.

Related

Related posts