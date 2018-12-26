Aus vs Ind 3rd Test Scorecard | Aus vs Ind 3rd Test at Melbourne 2018

Aus vs Ind 3rd Test Live Scores : Check out Aus vs Ind 3rd Test Scorecard of the 3rd Test of India Tour of Australia 2018.

Match Date: Dec 26-30, 2018
Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
Toss: India won the toss and elected to bat
Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand) and Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka)
Match Result: Stumps on Day 1
Aus vs Ind 3rd Test Live Scores | Aus vs Ind 3rd Test Scorecard

Find below the Aus vs Ind 3rd Test Live Scores and the Aus vs Ind 3rd Test Scorecard :

India first innings Runs Balls 4s 6s
GH Vihari c Finch b Cummins 8 66
MA Agarwal c Paine b Cummins 76 161 8 1
CA Pujara not out 67 202 6
V Kohli (C) not out 47 105 6
AM Rahane still to bat
RG Sharma still to bat
RR Pant (WK) still to bat
RA Jadeja still to bat
Mohammed Shami still to bat
I Sharma still to bat
JJ Bumrah still to bat
Extras 16 (10 b, 6 lb)
Total 214/2 (89 overs)
Fall of wickets: 1-40 (Vihari, 18.5 ov), 2-123 (Agarwal, 54.5 ov)

 

Australia bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls
Starc 16 6 32 0
Hazlewood 18 6 44 0
Lyon 21 4 59 0
Cummins 19 6 40 2
MR Marsh 15 3 23 0

 

Australia
Aaron Finch
Marcus Harris
Usman Khawaja
Shaun Marsh
Travis Head
Mitchell Marsh
Tim Paine (C&WK)
Nathan Lyon
Pat Cummins
Mitchell Starc
Josh Hazlewood
Photo courtesy of Tourism Victoria from Australia/Wikipedia.org.

Australia 3rd Test Squad

Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (Captain and Wicket Keeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India 3rd Test Squad

Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicket Keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

For more coverage of India Tour of Australia 2018, including the Aus vs Ind 3rd Test Live Scores, Aus vs Ind 3rd Test highlights and the Aus vs Ind 3rd Test Scorecard, keep following CricketHerald.com.

