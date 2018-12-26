Aus vs Ind 3rd Test Scorecard | Aus vs Ind 3rd Test at Melbourne 2018

Aus vs Ind 3rd Test Live Scores : Check out Aus vs Ind 3rd Test Scorecard of the 3rd Test of India Tour of Australia 2018.
Match Date: Dec 26-30, 2018
Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
Toss: India won the toss and elected to bat
Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand) and Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka)
Match Result: Stumps on Day 1
Man of the Match:
|India first innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|GH Vihari
|c Finch b Cummins
|8
|66
|–
|–
|MA Agarwal
|c Paine b Cummins
|76
|161
|8
|1
|CA Pujara
|not out
|67
|202
|6
|–
|V Kohli (C)
|not out
|47
|105
|6
|–
|AM Rahane
|still to bat
|RG Sharma
|still to bat
|RR Pant (WK)
|still to bat
|RA Jadeja
|still to bat
|Mohammed Shami
|still to bat
|I Sharma
|still to bat
|JJ Bumrah
|still to bat
|Extras
|16 (10 b, 6 lb)
|Total
|214/2 (89 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-40 (Vihari, 18.5 ov), 2-123 (Agarwal, 54.5 ov)
|Australia bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Starc
|16
|6
|32
|0
|–
|–
|Hazlewood
|18
|6
|44
|0
|–
|–
|Lyon
|21
|4
|59
|0
|–
|–
|Cummins
|19
|6
|40
|2
|–
|–
|MR Marsh
|15
|3
|23
|0
|–
|–
|Australia
|Aaron Finch
|Marcus Harris
|Usman Khawaja
|Shaun Marsh
|Travis Head
|Mitchell Marsh
|Tim Paine (C&WK)
|Nathan Lyon
|Pat Cummins
|Mitchell Starc
|Josh Hazlewood
Australia 3rd Test Squad
Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (Captain and Wicket Keeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
India 3rd Test Squad
Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicket Keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah
For more coverage of India Tour of Australia 2018, including the Aus vs Ind 3rd Test Live Scores, Aus vs Ind 3rd Test highlights and the Aus vs Ind 3rd Test Scorecard