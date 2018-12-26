Aus vs Ind 3rd Test Scorecard | Aus vs Ind 3rd Test at Melbourne 2018

Aus vs Ind 3rd Test Live Scores : Check out Aus vs Ind 3rd Test Scorecard of the 3rd Test of India Tour of Australia 2018.

Check out Ind Tour of Aus 2018 Schedule

Match Date: Dec 26-30, 2018

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Toss: India won the toss and elected to bat

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand) and Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka)

Match Result: Stumps on Day 1

Man of the Match:

India first innings Runs Balls 4s 6s GH Vihari c Finch b Cummins 8 66 – – MA Agarwal c Paine b Cummins 76 161 8 1 CA Pujara not out 67 202 6 – V Kohli (C) not out 47 105 6 – AM Rahane still to bat RG Sharma still to bat RR Pant (WK) still to bat RA Jadeja still to bat Mohammed Shami still to bat I Sharma still to bat JJ Bumrah still to bat Extras 16 (10 b, 6 lb) Total 214/2 (89 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-40 (Vihari, 18.5 ov), 2-123 (Agarwal, 54.5 ov)

Australia bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Starc 16 6 32 0 – – Hazlewood 18 6 44 0 – – Lyon 21 4 59 0 – – Cummins 19 6 40 2 – – MR Marsh 15 3 23 0 – –

Australia Aaron Finch Marcus Harris Usman Khawaja Shaun Marsh Travis Head Mitchell Marsh Tim Paine (C&WK) Nathan Lyon Pat Cummins Mitchell Starc Josh Hazlewood

Australia 3rd Test Squad

Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (Captain and Wicket Keeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India 3rd Test Squad

Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicket Keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

