Aus vs Ind 3rd ODI: Indian fans pin hopes on Team India in last ODI at Melbourne

India is facing Australia in the 3rd ODI in Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on January 18.

This is the last ODI of the India Tour of Australia 2018/19. Indian fans have pinned their hopes and put faith on Team India.


Fans were seen supporting the Indian Cricket team outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India Cricket Team performed well in the last matches and shined high with pacers and batman in good form.

Photo courtesy of Tourism Victoria from Australia/Wikipedia.org.

This has put fans in confidence about India win in last ODI. The series leveled with the second ODI, and India have to win to win the ODI Series.

Indian team created history by winning the Test series for the first time in Australia.

