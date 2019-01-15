Aus vs Ind 2nd ODI Scorecard | Aus vs Ind 2nd ODI at Adelaide 2019

Aus vs Ind 2nd ODI Live Scores : Check out Aus vs Ind 2nd ODI Scorecard of the 2nd ODI of India Tour of Australia 2019.

Check out Ind Tour of Aus 2019 Schedule

Match Date: Jan 15, 2019
Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Toss: Australia won the toss and elected to bat
Umpires: Sam Nogajski and Richard Kettleborough (England)
Match Result:
Man of the Match:

Aus vs Ind 2nd ODI Live Scores | Aus vs Ind 2nd ODI Scorecard

Find below the Aus vs Ind 2nd ODI Live Scores and the Aus vs Ind 2nd ODI Scorecard :

Australia innings Runs Balls 4s 6s
+AT Carey c Dhawan b Mohammed Shami 18 27 2
*AJ Finch b Bhuvneshwar Kumar 6 19
Usman Khawaja run out (Jadeja) 21 23 3
SE Marsh not out 61 73 6
PSP Handscomb st Dhoni b Jadeja 20 22 2
MP Stoinis not out 0 0
GJ Maxwell still to bat
NM Lyon still to bat
JA Richardson still to bat
JP Behrendorff still to bat
PM Siddle still to bat
Extras (3 lb, 5 w) 8
Total (4 wickets, 27.2 overs) 134
Fall of wickets: 1-20 (Finch, 6.6 ov), 2-26 (Carey, 7.4 ov), 3-82 (Usman Khawaja, 18.3 ov), 4-134 (Handscomb, 27.2 ov)

 

India bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5 0 9 1 1
Mohammed Shami 6 0 26 1
Siraj 5 0 43 0 3
Yadav 6 0 25 0
Jadeja 5.2 0 28 1 1

 

India
S Dhawan
RG Sharma
V Kohli (C)
AT Rayudu
KD Karthik
+MS Dhoni
RA Jadeja
K Yadav
M Siraj
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Mohammed Shami
Photo courtesy of Normangerman at English Wikipedia.

Australia 2nd ODI Squad

Aaron Finch (Captain), Alex Carey (Wicket Keeper), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa and Mitchell Marsh

India ODI Squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), MS Dhoni (Wicket Keeper), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijay Shankar, K Khaleel Ahmed and Mohammed Siraj

For more coverage of India Tour of Australia 2019, including the Aus vs Ind 2nd ODI Live Scores, Aus vs Ind 2nd ODI highlights and the Aus vs Ind 2nd ODI Scorecard, keep following CricketHerald.com.

