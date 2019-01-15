Aus vs Ind 2nd ODI Scorecard | Aus vs Ind 2nd ODI at Adelaide 2019

Aus vs Ind 2nd ODI Live Scores : Check out Aus vs Ind 2nd ODI Scorecard of the 2nd ODI of India Tour of Australia 2019.
Match Date: Jan 15, 2019
Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Toss: Australia won the toss and elected to bat
Umpires: Sam Nogajski and Richard Kettleborough (England)
Match Result:
Man of the Match:
|Australia innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|+AT Carey
|c Dhawan b Mohammed Shami
|18
|27
|2
|–
|*AJ Finch
|b Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|6
|19
|–
|–
|Usman Khawaja
|run out (Jadeja)
|21
|23
|3
|–
|SE Marsh
|not out
|61
|73
|6
|–
|PSP Handscomb
|st Dhoni b Jadeja
|20
|22
|2
|–
|MP Stoinis
|not out
|0
|0
|–
|–
|GJ Maxwell
|still to bat
|NM Lyon
|still to bat
|JA Richardson
|still to bat
|JP Behrendorff
|still to bat
|PM Siddle
|still to bat
|Extras
|(3 lb, 5 w)
|8
|Total
|(4 wickets, 27.2 overs)
|134
|Fall of wickets: 1-20 (Finch, 6.6 ov), 2-26 (Carey, 7.4 ov), 3-82 (Usman Khawaja, 18.3 ov), 4-134 (Handscomb, 27.2 ov)
|India bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|5
|0
|9
|1
|1
|–
|Mohammed Shami
|6
|0
|26
|1
|–
|–
|Siraj
|5
|0
|43
|0
|3
|–
|Yadav
|6
|0
|25
|0
|–
|–
|Jadeja
|5.2
|0
|28
|1
|1
|–
|India
|S Dhawan
|RG Sharma
|V Kohli (C)
|AT Rayudu
|KD Karthik
|+MS Dhoni
|RA Jadeja
|K Yadav
|M Siraj
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|Mohammed Shami
Australia 2nd ODI Squad
Aaron Finch (Captain), Alex Carey (Wicket Keeper), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa and Mitchell Marsh
India ODI Squad
Virat Kohli (Captain), MS Dhoni (Wicket Keeper), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijay Shankar, K Khaleel Ahmed and Mohammed Siraj
