Auckland vs Wellington Scorecard | Super Smash 2018-19 Live Scores | Dec 24

Auckland vs Wellington Live Scores | Super Smash 2018-19 Scores

Auckland vs Wellington Scorecard | Super Smash 2018-19 Live Scores

Match Date: Dec 24, 2018

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

Toss: No toss made

Umpires: Chris Brown and Tony Gillies

Match Result: Match abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain

Auckland vs Wellington Live Scores | Super Smash 2018-19 Live Scorecard

Auckland vs Wellington Squad | Super Smash 2018-19 Teams

Auckland Super Smash 2018-19 Squad

Glenn Phillips (Wicket Keeper), Craig Cachopa (Captain), Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, Benjamin Lister, William Somerville, Matthew Quinn, Lockie Ferguson, Ronnie Hira, Robert ODonnell, Donovan Grobbelaar

Wellington Super Smash 2018-19 Squad

Hamish Bennett (Captain), Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Adam Hose, James Neesham, Ollie Newton, Malcolm Nofal, Jeetan Patel, Michael Pollard, Ben Sears, Luke Woodcock

