Assam vs Goa Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Dec 22-25

Assam vs Goa Ranji Trophy 2018 match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

This is the Round 7, Elite Group C match of the Ranji Trophy 2018 as part of the Indian domestic cricket.

Assam vs Goa Ranji Trophy Scorecard | Assam vs Goa Live Scores 2018

Match Date: Dec 22-25, 2018

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Assam vs Goa Live Scores | Assam vs Goa Ranji Trophy Live Scorecard



Assam vs Goa Ranji Trophy 2018 Squads | Ranji Trophy 2018 Teams

Assam Ranji Trophy Squad 2018

Pallavkumar Das, Rishav Das, Sibsankar Roy, Gokul Sharma, Kunal Saikia (Wicket Keeper), Amit Sinha (Captain), Parvez Aziz, Arup Das, Ranjit Mali, Jitumoni Kalita, Mukhtar Hussain, Riyan Parag, Mrinmoy Dutta, Wasiqur Rahman, Rahul Singh, Romario Sharma, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Swarupam Purkayastha

Goa Ranji Trophy Squad 2018

Sumiran Amonkar, Rajashekhar Harikant (Wicket Keeper), Sagun Kamat (Captain), Felix Alemao, Amit Verma, Mohammad Asaduddin, Snehal Suhas Kauthankar, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Amogh Sunil Desai, Samar Shravan Dubhashi, Vishamber Kahlon, Lakshay Garg, Krishna Das, Suyash Prabhudessai, Darshan Misal, Amulya Pandrekar, Keenan Vaz



