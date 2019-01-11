Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores | Jan 11

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars Live Scores : Check out Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars aka the BRH vs MLR BBL 8 Live Scores – Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars Live Scorecard of the KFC Big Bash League 2019 aka BBL 8.

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars Scorecard

Match Date: Jan 11, 2019

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars Squad | BBL 8 Teams

Adelaide Strikers BBL 8 Squad

Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen (Wicket Keeper), Colin Ingram, Travis Head (Captain), Matthew Short, Jonathan Wells, Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Ben Laughlin, Cameron Valente, Jake Lehmann, Liam O Connor, Wes Agar

Melbourne Stars BBL 8 Squad

Evan Gulbis, Ben Dunk, Nic Maddinson (Captain), Seb Gotch (Wicket Keeper), Dwayne Bravo, Jonathan Merlo, Liam Plunkett, Nick Larkin, Scott Boland, Michael Beer, Liam Bowe, Jackson Bird, Lance Morris

