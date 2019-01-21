Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores | Jan 21

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Scores : Check out Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes aka the ADS vs HBH BBL 8 Live Scores – Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Scorecard of the KFC Big Bash League 2019 aka BBL 8.

We bring you here Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes live scores as part of CricketHerald’s coverage of the KFC Big Bash League 2019 live Scores. You can as well follow the ADS vs HBH KFC BBL 8 Highlights after the match.

Check out BBL 8 Schedule | BBL 8 Points Table | BBL 8 leading run scorers | BBL 8 leading wicket takers

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes KFC Big Bash League 2019 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes live streaming, after the match Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes highlights and also for the KFC Big Bash League 2019 highlights.

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Scores | BBL 8 Scores

Keep checking CricketHerald.com for Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes live scores that is the Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes live score and live cricket commentary of Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes 2019 cricket match.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the KFC Big Bash League 2019 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes highlights in addition to the BBL 8 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the ADS vs HBH KFC Big Bash League 2019 Highlights and all the KFC Big Bash League 2019 highlights online.

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores

Match Date: Jan 21, 2019

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Scores | BBL 8 Live Scorecard

Check out the below Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes scorecard:

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Squad | BBL 8 Teams

Adelaide Strikers BBL 8 Squad

Matthew Short, Alex Carey (Wicket Keeper), Jake Weatherald, Colin Ingram (Captain), Jonathan Wells, Rashid Khan, Michael Neser, Ben Laughlin, Liam O Connor, Billy Stanlake, Jake Lehmann, Michael Cormack, Cameron Valente

Hobart Hurricanes BBL 8 Squad

Matthew Wade (Captain & Wicket Keeper), D Arcy Short, Caleb Paul Jewell, Ben McDermott, George Bailey, Simon Milenko, James Faulkner, Johan Botha, Jofra Archer, Riley Meredith, David Moody, Alex Doolan, Clive Rose

Thank you for visiting our website for the Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Scores of BBL 8, and don’t forget to watch the ADS vs HBH BBL 8 Highlights.

Related

Related posts